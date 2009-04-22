Political Humor

via Twitter

Funny Donald Trump Memes

The Other 98%

Funniest Trump Transition Memes

Creators Syndicate

Best Donald Trump Cartoons of 2016

Our Political Humor Expert
Political Humor
The Latest in Political Humor
Occupy Democrats
Funniest Donald Trump Inauguration Memes
The best memes, tweets and jokes about Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.
Twitter
Funniest Memes Reacting to Trump's Golden Showers Scandal
The best jokes, tweets, and memes reacting to Donald Trump's golden showers scandal, aka Peegate.
Getty Images
Best Political Jokes of 2016
A look back at the best jokes from the crazy year in politics, including memorable late-night jokes about Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, and the 2016 presidential campaign.
Getty Images
Best Jokes About Trump's Victory and Presidential Transition
A roundup of the best late-night jokes about Donald Trump's election victory and the presidential transition.
Twitter
Funniest Memes of Biden and Obama Pranking Trump
A roundup of the best memes showing Barack Obama and Joe Biden's imagined conversations about pranking Donald Trump.
The Other 98%
Funniest Trump Transition Memes
The best memes about the Russian hacking scandal, Trump's Cabinet of deplorables, and more.
Twitter
Funniest Memes Reacting to Hillary's Email Saga
A roundup of humorous memes and tweets reacting to the controversy over Hillary Clinton's emails.
Occupy Democrats
Funniest Memes of the Final Presidential Debate
The best jokes, tweets and memes reacting to the third and final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
Getty Images
Best Jokes About Trump's Groping Scandal
The best late-night jokes skewering Donald Trump over the groping allegations against him.
Twitter
Funniest Memes from the Second Presidential Debate
The best jokes, tweets and memes reacting to the second presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
via Facebook
Funniest Memes Reacting to Trump's Groping Scandal
The best jokes, tweets, and memes reacting to Donald Trump's vulgar comments about groping women.
Democratic Underground
Funniest Vice Presidential Debate Memes
The best jokes, tweets, and memes reacting to the 2016 vice presidential debate between Tim Kaine and Mike Pence.
The Blue Street Journal
Funniest Political Memes Ever
A collection of classic political memes skewering Republicans, Democrats, and everyone in between.
via Twitter
Funny Political Protest Signs
A gallery of funny political protest signs, featuring both clever slogans and unintentionally funny displays of idiocy.
Daily Kos
Funniest Presidential Debate Memes
The best jokes, tweets and memes reacting to the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
Prev
1
2
3
4
5
7